System Integration Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

The global System Integration Market size was valued at USD 259.9 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 582.5 billion by 2025. Global system integration demand is expected to grow at a steady rate on account of increasing need of homogenous networks. Globalization, digitization, and decentralisation of activities have generated the need for economy technological solutions. System integration is a process of through which multiple systems are connected to bring it on a common platform. This helps in the incorporation of various departments and makes data availability on a real-time basis. Multiple functions within an organisation can access data and visualise information simultaneously for better decision making.

This technology of integrating systems is effective in delivering cost optimizing solutions in the field of software application infrastructure. It helps in delivering better infrastructure management and maintaining data integrity. It enhances efficiency and operational productivity by reducing data errors. Development of technology in the field of cloud and virtual technology is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for distributed and open architecture systems is anticipated to fuel the system integration market in near future.

Lack of suitable network related infrastructure and the high cost of implementation is expected to pose a great challenge to this industry. Integrating different functions need high skilled professional with diverse functional knowledge. Shortage of skilled professionals is another challenge for the overall industry growth. Companies in various sectors are expected to invest in developing their IT infrastructure. These investments come in the form of new implementations or updates. The various verticals where system integration is primarily expected to be implemented include banking, financial institutions, logistics, military, telecommunications, and healthcare, retail, energy, and government institutions. Increasing demand from these sectors provides great opportunities which in turn are expected to propel the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Banking and Finance are anticipated to be the most lucrative industry in near future. Aviation industry is expected to provide huge opportunities over the forecast period on account of globalisation and increasing air traffic. Development of new technologies which includes clinical integration, cyber-physical systems, energy management system, and cloud service brokerage provides huge opportunities for overall industry growth.

System Integration Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Infrastructure integration

Application integration

Consulting

System Integration End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Telecommunication & IT

Defense & security

BFSI

Oil & gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Others

Key players in the market include Cognizant Technologies, Computer Science Corporation, Accenture, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, and IBM.

Oracle offers diverse and innovative solutions to its customers for achieving competitive advantage. They have products which include data integrator and the golden gate which helps in decision making in the field of financial advisory. Similarly, Infosys have focused on providing services related to retail and commercial banking to smoothen business transformation. After sales service is a key component in increasing client satisfaction. This is achieved by the organisations by deploying training and customer support to improve overall business performance. Vendors focus on establishing separate sales and marketing channel for acquiring customers, mainly through undertaking complete IT implementations.

