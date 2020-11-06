Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market: Improving Healthcare Systems and Novel Biomaterials

Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence and incidence rates of various disorders such as obesity and CVDs; increasing incidence of trauma; growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries, which has led to an increase in surgical procedures being performed across the globe. Also, the need to manage blood loss in patients and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth. Better cosmetic outcomes are also increasing the adoption of surgical sealants and adhesives in cosmetic procedures across the globe.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2019

By product, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into natural/biological sealants and adhesives and synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. The natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This segment is further segmented into polypeptide/protein-based sealants and adhesives and polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives. The large share of natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment can be attributed to the fact that sealants derived from natural polymers provide superior biocompatibility, reduced immune response, and in vivo degradability as compared to synthetic sealants; and are used to repair injured tissues and reinforce surgical wounds, thus having replaced common suturing techniques.

The tissue engineering segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on indication, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into tissue sealing, surgical hemostasis, and tissue engineering. The tissue engineering segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for tissue regeneration in cases of skin injuries or burn injuries, along with the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries taking place across the globe.

The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, CNS surgery, pulmonary surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, urological surgery, and other applications. The cosmetic surgery segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of tissue sealants and adhesives for cosmetic procedures and burn treatment surgeries. It is further set to increase with the increasing number of facial cosmetic surgeries, increasing cases of skin injuries, growing incidence of burn injuries, and an increasing number of breast cancer patients undergoing mastectomy and breast reconstruction procedures across the globe.

Hospitals to account for the largest share of the market, by end user, in 2019

On the basis of end users, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users (ambulatory surgery centers, burn care centers, and research institutes). The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries taking place across the globe due to the rising geriatric population and the incidence of various diseases. Moreover, the increasing need to control blood loss and achieve efficient hemostasis and wound closure in trauma cases, injuries, or surgical procedures is leading to their rising adoption by surgeons. The low cost of these products along with their ease of use and lower risk of complications, offer significant advantages, further supporting market growth.

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The surgical sealants and adhesives market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing investments by major players in these regions, rising health awareness, growing per capita income, increasing medical tourism, presence of less stringent regulations, and the growing demand for quality healthcare are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US), Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), CSL Limited (Australia), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), MicroVal (France), GEM Srl (Italy), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Péters Surgical (France), and Tissuemed Ltd (UK).