Top 10 Best e-Commerce Platforms by 360Quadrants – Benefits and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Top 10 E-Commerce Platforms:

1. Shopify

2. BigCommerce

3. WooCommerce

4. Salesforce B2C Commerce

5. Ecwid

6. 2Checkout

7. Oracle Commerce

8. nopCommerce

9. Sellfy

10. Miva

Benefits of best E-Commerce Platforms:

Here are the advantages of using the best e-commerce platforms:

Boosts promotion and marketing efforts – As stated earlier, best E-Commerce Platforms provide advanced SEO campaigns to help users raise visibility among potential customers and allow them to quickly locate the web. Also, users can use stylish concept models to enhance your branding efforts and create a better organizational identity without the aid of visual artists from outside parties.

Improves revenues – Best E-commerce platforms can increase revenue by continuing to drive more visitors to online shops, and by providing an adaptive web surfing functionality that allows users to find what they need quickly. Advanced programs also propose to customers free resources and goods which can improve up-selling and cross-selling incentives.

Shopify is the largest multichannel web-based trading platform engineered for small and medium scale enterprises. Sellers may use the platform to plan, set up, and operate their businesses through various distribution platforms, like online, smartphone, social networking, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar sites, and pop-ups. The portal often provides a strong back-office to retailers and a clear view of their company.

BigCommerce allows companies to expand internet revenues at a rate, effort, and expense 80 percent lower than on-site apps. BigCommerce is designed to be from the basic level for easy to use interface. Their late entry into the e-commerce platform space has been used to develop better functionality. Users will be able to conveniently sell the items with BigCommerce on eBay, Google Shopping, Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram.

WooCommerce is the WordPress eCommerce plug-in which is the most famous. And it’s easy and free to get. Loaded with a maximum of functionality, it built seamlessly into the self-hosted WordPress platform. Customers can use the free eCommerce browser extension to add potent shop infrastructure to the WordPress site.

Salesforce B2C Commerce offers the energy, flexibility, creativity, and outstanding analytics required to navigate a relentless and unexpected transition in the modern retail world. It contains a robust retail data model with core market features that are consistent across consumer apps and delivering platforms. This also contains a system API that enables unique creation without disturbing the continuous update process.

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, Shopmatic which is the best e-commerce platforms acquired Combinesell to enhance automation and simplify the selling processes

In September 2019, Shopify a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses acquired 6 River Systems to redefine fulfilment automation for e-commerce and retail operations.

In March 2019, Shopmatic which is an e-commerce platform acquired Octopus Retail Management to help retailers synchronise inventory, on-board customers through mobile platform

