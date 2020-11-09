Global Autosamplers Market : Increasing Production of Crude and Shale Oil

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Advantages of autosamplers over manual injection systems, growing importance of chromatography in drug approvals, and increasing production of crude and shale oil are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

High cost of autosamplers combined with steep prices of consumables act as a deterrent for widespread acceptance among small and mid-sized end users such as small pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutes.

The global autosamplers market is expected to reach USD 1,136.2 Million by 2022 from USD 730.2 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Autosamplers Market by Product (Systems (Liquid Chromatography, GC (Liquid, Headspace, All-in-one)), Accessories (Syringe & Needle, Vial, Septum) & Enduser (Pharmaceutical companies, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Environment testing) – Global Forecasts to 2022.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156038985

This report broadly segments the autosamplers market into product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into autosampler systems and autosampler accessories. The autosampler systems segment is further segmented into liquid chromatography (LC) autosampler and Gas Chromatography (GC) autosampler, while autosampler accessories are further segmented into vials, syringes, needles, and septum. GC autosampler systems are further segmented into three types–liquid, headspace, and all in one.

Based on end user, the autosamplers market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, oil and gas industry, food and bevarage industry, Environmental Testing industry, and other end user segment. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global autosamplers market in 2017.

High cost of autosamplers combined with steep prices of consumables act as a deterrent for widespread acceptance among small and mid-sized end users such as small pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutes.

Region Covered in Autosamplers Market :

The report covers the autosamplers market across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the increasing funds for R&D activities in healthcare industries, growing funding for environmental testing and cleanup activities in the US, government initiatives to improve laboratory infrastructure, and government investments for environmental protection in Canada.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156038985

Key Players in Autosamplers Market:

Agilent (US), Waters (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), and PerkinElmer (US). The other players in this market include Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Restek (US), Gilson (US), JASCO (US), and SCION (US).