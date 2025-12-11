Logistics Robot Market 2030: Autonomous Robots on the Rise

The global logistics robot market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by growing demand for automation in warehousing, distribution centers and fulfillment hubs. According to the latest analysis, the market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 35.05 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% between 2025 and 2030.

The surge in e-commerce, omnichannel retail and demand for faster fulfilment cycles has made robotics adoption not just advantageous but increasingly necessary for logistics and warehousing operations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the market at 36.8%.

By component, the hardware segment dominated global revenues in 2024, accounting for approximately 62.2% of total market revenue.

Within hardware, key sub-segments such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and robot arms are the main contributors; among these, AMRs are particularly favored for their AI-driven navigation and flexibility.

By application, the warehouse & storage segment led the market in 2024, as demand soared for automated inventory management, order fulfillment, and material handling — largely fueled by explosive growth in e-commerce and omnichannel retail.

The transportation & delivery segment (including last-mile delivery automation) is projected to grow fastest over the forecast period, driven by rising consumer expectations for same-day or next-day delivery.

The push for efficiency, cost reduction, scalability and the ability to operate 24/7 with minimal human intervention has underpinned the increasing adoption of logistics robots. Advances in AI, machine learning, computer vision, LiDAR and 3D sensors have significantly enhanced robot autonomy and operational precision.

Labor shortages, rising labor costs, and the physically demanding nature of manual warehousing jobs have further accelerated demand for robotic systems.

At the same time, high initial costs (CAPEX), ongoing maintenance, software upgrades, infrastructure modification, and training remain major barriers for adoption — especially among small and mid-sized enterprises.

Order a free sample PDF of the Logistics Robot Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 14.5 billion

: USD 14.5 billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 35.05 billion

: USD 35.05 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 15.9%

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

To meet growing demand in a competitive environment, leading robotics firms are deploying a variety of strategies — including partnerships, geographic expansion, product development, and strategic acquisitions — to strengthen market positions across industries like e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the logistics robot space include:

Swisslog Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc

KNAPP AG

BEUMER Group

SSI Schaefer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Locus Robotics

Kion Group AG

Dematic

GreyOrange

These companies collectively hold a substantial portion of the global market — shaping standards, driving innovation, and influencing overall adoption of logistics robots worldwide.

Recent Competitive Moves

In early 2025, Locus Robotics formed a strategic partnership with a storage-system leader to combine its AMR fleet and orchestration platform with advanced storage solutions — targeting end-to-end automation and faster ROI.

Dematic expanded its footprint in Taiwan in late 2024, enhancing support for retail, 3PL, pharmaceuticals and F&B sectors.

Swisslog Holding AG broadened operations in North America by opening a new office in Canada (Ontario) in late 2024 — reflecting growing demand for warehouse automation in that region.

Key Companies

Leading vendors in the global logistics robot sector (as of the latest report) are:

Swisslog Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc

KNAPP AG

BEUMER Group

SSI Schaefer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Locus Robotics

Kion Group AG

Dematic

GreyOrange

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The logistics robot market is set for strong growth between 2025 and 2030, with demand driven by surging e-commerce, labor constraints, and advancements in AI and robotics technology. Despite hurdles like high upfront costs and integration complexity, companies continue embracing robotic automation to cut costs, increase efficiency, and secure competitive advantage. As robotics capabilities (navigation, vision, autonomy) improve and as more firms adopt subscription-based models (RaaS), the barriers to entry may lower, enabling broader deployment — particularly among SMEs.