Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E And Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Expands With New Device Launches

The global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 chipset market was valued at USD 36.33 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 80.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for enhanced network performance, lower latency, and higher bandwidth communication across enterprise, industrial, and commercial environments during the forecast period.

Major Highlights

Strong demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity across enterprises and industries

Rapid adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi standards in manufacturing, education, and smart devices

Accelerating deployment of AR/VR, drones, and IoT-enabled devices

Favorable regulatory support for 6 GHz spectrum allocation worldwide

Intensifying competition among chipset manufacturers to deliver advanced solutions

Market Size and CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 36.33 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 80.88 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.6%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 42.3%. China, in particular, is witnessing exponential growth in the adoption of Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, supported by large-scale digital infrastructure development and expanding consumer electronics manufacturing.

By chipset type, the Wi-Fi 6 segment led the market in 2024, capturing a dominant revenue share of 62.9%, reflecting its widespread integration across consumer and enterprise devices. In terms of devices, the drone segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by increasing use in surveillance, logistics, industrial inspection, and defense applications. By application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2024 due to strong demand from offices, campuses, retail spaces, and smart buildings.

The rapid surge in global data traffic has intensified the need for reliable and high-performance wireless connectivity across corporate and industrial verticals. This trend is accelerating the installation of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E-enabled devices, which, in turn, is expected to significantly increase demand for advanced chipsets over the next seven years.

Key Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Company Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of major semiconductor and connectivity solution providers such as Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Intel Corporation. These companies are aggressively advancing wireless technologies through continuous chipset innovation. The rollout of Wi-Fi 6E and the anticipated transition to Wi-Fi 7 have intensified competition, with manufacturers focusing on higher throughput, broader spectrum utilization, and ultra-low latency to meet future digital service requirements.

Broadcom Inc. designs and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions across networking, broadband, wireless communications, and enterprise software segments. Its portfolio includes wireless chips, network switches, broadband modems, optical sensors, and connectivity solutions such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G for consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive industries.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. is a global leader in wireless and semiconductor innovation, offering advanced connectivity and mobile solutions across smartphones, automotive systems, IoT, networking, and computing platforms. Its Wi-Fi and 5G chipset offerings continue to play a key role in shaping next-generation wireless ecosystems.

Key Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Companies

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Celeno

MediaTek Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Conclusion

The Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 chipset market is positioned for robust growth through 2030, supported by escalating data traffic, expanding enterprise and industrial digitization, and favorable regulatory developments. Continued innovation in chipset performance, spectrum utilization, and energy efficiency, combined with rising adoption across commercial, manufacturing, education, and emerging device segments, is expected to sustain strong market momentum. As the transition toward Wi-Fi 7 accelerates, chipset manufacturers are likely to play a pivotal role in enabling next-generation wireless connectivity worldwide.

