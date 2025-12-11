Surveillance Camera Market Analysis: Key Players and Competitive Strategies

The global surveillance camera market was valued at USD 43.65 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 81.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely fueled by the rising need for stronger security and safety measures across various sectors.

With increasing concerns about security and the prevalence of criminal activities, governments, businesses, and individuals are actively adopting dependable surveillance solutions to safeguard their premises and mitigate risks. Additionally, expanding urbanization and worldwide infrastructure development are contributing to the heightened demand for surveillance systems to monitor critical assets and ensure public safety. As urban areas expand, the rising number of commercial spaces, residential complexes, large structures, and transportation networks intensifies the need for surveillance cameras to support construction activities and protect growing populations.

Market growth is also supported by the increasing demand for innovative surveillance technologies, including solar-powered and cellular-enabled camera systems that enhance personal and property security. For example, in March 2023, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. introduced a 4G solar-powered network camera equipped with a built-in solar panel, high-performance 4G modules, passive infrared detection, lithium battery, and light-and-sound alarm linkage. These features make it ideal for remote locations without wired networks or power supply.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share at 58.20% in 2024, driven by substantial investments in smart city initiatives aimed at improving traffic management, urban development, and public safety. Growing integration of surveillance systems with IoT and cloud-based technologies is also gaining momentum, enabling better remote access, scalable storage, and enhanced data management.

Product Type: The IP-based segment accounted for the largest share at 45.04% in 2024. This segment includes wired and Wi-Fi IP cameras, which transmit digital surveillance footage over LAN or the internet. Their wide adoption across schools, businesses, government institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial sites, and military applications continues to propel demand.

Deployment: The outdoor segment dominated with 73.3% of the market in 2024. Outdoor cameras play a critical role in perimeter protection and serve as effective deterrents. Their growth is supported by increased adoption for monitoring commercial properties, residences, toll plazas, roadways, vehicles, and diverse public spaces.

Resolution Capacity: The high-definition (HD) segment held the largest share at 40.4% in 2024. HD cameras capture footage at 720p or higher, providing clearer and more detailed imagery. Their rising adoption is attributed to the need for high-quality visuals, enhanced crime deterrence, and better alarm integration.

End-use: The commercial infrastructure segment led with 32.4% in 2024. Growing use of surveillance systems in offices, retail centers, malls, and other business environments is expanding this segment. Increased global investment in commercial construction will continue driving demand.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 43.65 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 81.37 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 11.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

North America: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the market include Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Panasonic Holdings Corporation, among others. These companies are enhancing their market presence through R&D investments, product innovation, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. provides AIoT-driven video solutions and continues to invest heavily in R&D to enhance its product portfolio for city management, enterprise operations, and consumer security.

offers a broad range of internet-powered technologies and provides network-centric video surveillance systems that support video monitoring, recording, transmission, and management across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, retail, and education.

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eye Trax

Nokia Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Milesight

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Swann

Conclusion

The global surveillance camera market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by rising security demands, rapid urbanization, and expanding infrastructure development. Technological advancements—such as IoT integration, cloud-based solutions, and solar-powered or cellular-connected cameras—are reshaping the market landscape and enabling broader deployment across both commercial and public environments. With Asia Pacific leading in adoption and North America emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry is expected to continue expanding robustly through 2030, supported by continuous innovation from key market players.