Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Businesses to Manage Workforce & Human Capital As Well – HR Software

Kronos Human Resource Software is a cloud-based suite that empowers businesses with the combined ability of workforce management and human capital management (HCM) for completely managing employees from pre-hire stage to retirement. Implemented in the cloud, it brings that superior user experience with a universal interface accessible anywhere, anytime with a more accurate one integrated solution.

Kronos Human Resource Software has been awarded by top global organizations as one of the most recommended tools as HR Management Software and Suite leader for its effectiveness. Kronos smartly manages the complete lifecycle of the employee from the pre-hiring stage to retirement with recruitment, onboarding, time and performance tracking, payroll, and effectively daily management is unified under one intuitive interface. It is suited to all businesses with full time, part-time, or hourly employees under their organization across the globe.

Kronos pricing takes into account various factors such as the number of users and utilization of the resources. Though direct pricing is not offered by the parent organization, still complete documentation, webinar, and online training are available for businesses to get acquainted with this platform. Connect with support to know more about special discounts for Kronos pricing for startups and nonprofits.

The software demo is available to users to understand the functionalities of this excellent tool. You can connect with support to schedule your demo from the parent organization. Also, check with support to match any business-specific requirements.

Impeccable HCM experience – The complete daily task more quickly and efficiently. Manage time and track performance more precisely. Employees perform at their optimum potential.

Workforce pro-active people analytics – Workforce Ready talent acquisition. Workforce Ready HR Preformed Compensation Management. Timekeeping, Accruals, and Attestation.

Suite benefits – Effective self-service tools for employees. Sophisticated administration tool for HR teams. Automated compliance management.

