Cerebrum Infotech Releases On-Demand Food Delivery App

Emeryville, United States , 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Cerebrum Infotech has launched an online food delivery app. The app is loaded with easy to use and helpful features that will make ordering food a cakewalk!

The app provides a personalized user experience that helps in making the next order quickly. The app is for anyone running a food delivery business. It can be used by hotels, restaurants, home-based food delivery businesses, and customers. The company provides the provision to dedicated build food delivery app for businesses.

The food delivery app by Cerebrum has features such as real-time GPS tracking that helps businesses as well as customers to track their orders. The delivery agent can track the user’s location for food delivery, which makes the delivery process faster. The user-friendly app makes the whole experience smooth and hassle-free.

Other features of the app include push notifications, discount/rewards, and loyalty feature to gain and sustain customers, easy payment options, including debit card/credit card/ PayTm/Cash on delivery. The reviews/rating feature of the app offers transparency to customers and act as a guide to new customers.

About Cerebrum

Cerebrum is a renowned name in custom-made Product software development. The company has consistently proved its worth by providing quality products in the market. Cerebrum Infotech uses the power of artificial intelligence, IoT, and Big Data to produce exceptional products. Cerebrum Infotech is a sister company of Seasia Infotech, a CMMI level 5 company.