Cerebrum Infotech Releases On-Demand Food Delivery App

Posted on 2020-11-10 by in Food & Beverage, Media, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

Cerebrum Infotech

Emeryville, United States , 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Cerebrum Infotech has launched an online food delivery app. The app is loaded with easy to use and helpful features that will make ordering food a cakewalk!

On-demand Delivery App - Food Delivery App

The app provides a personalized user experience that helps in making the next order quickly. The app is for anyone running a food delivery business. It can be used by hotels, restaurants, home-based food delivery businesses, and customers. The company provides the provision to dedicated build food delivery app for businesses.

The food delivery app by Cerebrum has features such as real-time GPS tracking that helps businesses as well as customers to track their orders. The delivery agent can track the user’s location for food delivery, which makes the delivery process faster. The user-friendly app makes the whole experience smooth and hassle-free.

Other features of the app include push notifications, discount/rewards, and loyalty feature to gain and sustain customers, easy payment options, including debit card/credit card/ PayTm/Cash on delivery. The reviews/rating feature of the app offers transparency to customers and act as a guide to new customers.

About Cerebrum

Cerebrum is a renowned name in custom-made Product software development. The company has consistently proved its worth by providing quality products in the market. Cerebrum Infotech uses the power of artificial intelligence, IoT, and Big Data to produce exceptional products. Cerebrum Infotech is a sister company of Seasia Infotech, a CMMI level 5 company.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!