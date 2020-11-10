DronaHQ continues to hold its standing as a leader in the application development platform space

Mumbai, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — G2 Crowd, one of the world’s leading review platforms that collates more than 500k independent reviews for software products every month, published their Fall 2020 Grid Reports recently.

DronaHQ is pleased to announce that it has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence based on authentic and real-time user satisfaction ratings from the review data. 100% of users rated it 4 on 5 stars, 100% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend DronaHQ at a rate of 92%. DronaHQ has also ranked as a High Performer in the Drag and Drop App Builder Grid and the Business Process Management Category.

In addition to ease of use and setup, DronaHQ’s highest-rated features include Lifecycle Management, Platform Compatibility and Application Deployment.

“The G2 report fortifies what we are trying to offer with DronaHQ – excellent customer satisfaction and business results with our application development platform. It further drives our team to constantly align our product with the requirements of our customers. We are happy to be evaluated and being listed as a Leader in the report and we wouldn’t miss this opportunity to thank all our customers and users for extending their trust in our platform,” said DronaHQ’s Co-founder and CEO Divyesh Kharade.

For more than 12 years, DronaHQ has been helping thousands of organizations solve their enterprise digital strategy needs and mobility challenges with its low-code platform.

Here is what some customers are saying about the platform:

“It is a powerful platform to unclutter work. I really like the microapps concept. I can create light, function-specific apps and they reside in a single container app. So the work gets uncluttered, no overlapping of workflows. Show only relevant apps to designated user groups, Maintenance of apps can be done at scale, Single login for the container app, better management of apps,” says a User in Construction.

“Totally impressed with the flexibility of building applications rapidly with DronaHQ. Flexibility to evolve applications in real time, i.e. building applications through iterative prototyping in a live setting, and empowering citizen developers & business units to do so is the best part of this platform. I love to solve business process challenges and simplify data visualisation. This platform helps me with both. Will save time to implement new solutions and ideas. The manual intervention got minimized and that helped us to execute the process with faster response time. Because of less manual intervention the processes are getting completed error free,” says Vishal C, Sr Director – Soft Engineering

“Highly Customer Oriented and Trustworthy! My absolute favourite is the instant deployment of apps. No matter if it was a 5-minute form app or a 5 week resource management app. one click and all the end users have the latest version in their devices. Even the preview before publishing gives a feeling of how the app would work like. I am solving so many problems it’s hard to list them all. I am able to deliver important messages to client groups and streamline and automate processes. I don’t have an IT team, my resources are limited, finding a fast and affordable developer was getting difficult. Finding DronaHQ helped in providing quick, accurate information and integrating different systems. Analyzing data with a dynamic interface, applying formulas & user restrictions on each module is an easy step to perform,” says Raj M, a Founder Member & Principal Consultant of a business.

About G2 Crowd:

G2 Crowd empowers business and individual buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. Their review platform leverages more than 500,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 2 million buyers including business professionals, buyers and investors, each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying and it is changing the way decisions are made.

About DronaHQ:

DronaHQ is a low-code app development platform to rapidly build and deploy cloud based apps like data collection apps, online forms, online database apps, process apps, automation apps, internal tools, custom business apps. By using DronaHQ, you can streamline your operations by automating everyday tasks and processes which are manual, paper and email based, without technical knowhow. Offering compelling development productivity gains, speed of delivery of apps while ensuring rich end-user experience. 1 million+ users of Apps built on the platform, 3000+ enterprise-grade apps. ISO 27001, SOC II certified. Presence in Mumbai, Bengaluru, SFO, London.

Reference – https://www.g2.com/products/dronahq/reviews#survey-response-4248243