Knowlarity to Host Webinar on How to Capture the Voice of Customer to Deliver Seamless CX

Singapore, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Knowlarity being one of Asia’s leading cloud telephony solution providers has enabled organizations to be flexible and mobile with economical smart solutions to offer streamline customer experience through a single dashboard.

Knowlarity will be hosting a webinar on “Capture the Voice of Customer Experience to Ensure Seamless Customer Experience” on Thursday, 12th November 2020, from 3 to 4 pm IST.

This webinar will reveal a fireside session that will cover aspects like:

a) Understanding the behavioural changes which is important to deliver Seamless CX. b) Inclusion of cloud-based technology in daily operations. c) Businesses adding value to the current CX Challenges d) Cloud helps businesses to scale while maintaining cost effectiveness and serving seamless CX

e)The influences of new technologies impacting customer expectations

f)Mapping the customer journey to deliver seamless CX through a smart/advanced technology

Knowlarity’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sumit Punchhi and AWS Head of Startup Segment, North India, Dev Ramnane are the esteemed speakers of the fireside session webinar who will be sharing valuable insights on how you can implement cloud-based solutions quickly & redesign your business operations on cloud.

Sumit Punchhi has over 20 years of experience, out of which 15 years of dynamic telecom experience, handling roles like strategy, marketing, and sales and operations. He understands the dynamics of business and how to straddle between marketing and strategy. His knowledge and experience working with some of the leading telecom companies in the world, including Tata Teleservices, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel. He is now the CMO and plays a key role in shaping Knowlarity.

Dev has 17 years of experience in product & business leadership roles in tech startups. Prior to joining AWS, Dev has held various leadership positions with renowned companies like ClearTax and InMobi. At ClearTax development of the GST SaaS product and B2B verticalHe also co-founded and exited a successful venture in software development services. Dev is passionate about helping founders succeed and is part of the startup segment leadership team for India at AWS and is responsible for North India.

