Molecular Cytogenetics Market Worth $2.52 Billion – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

The Research Report provides insights into the global molecular cytogenetics market. It provides valuable information on the products, applications, and regions in the market. The geographic analysis for these segments is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their device offerings and understand strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1%

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment

Increasing Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Penetration of Molecular Cytogenetics in Clinical Pathological Testing

Untapped Emerging Markets in Asia

Major Market Developments

In January 2014, Roche acquired Genia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Roche’s Next Generation Sequencing pipeline.

In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics AG (Germany).

In January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Affymetrix (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fisher Scientific’s leadership into bioscience business and create new market opportunities in genetic analysis.

In July 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific and HEALTH BioMed (China) collaborated to support HBM’s development of molecular diagnostic kits for infectious diseases and pharmacogenomics screening which will serve the Chinese market.

Molecular Cytogenetics Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016; the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is a key market driver in this segment.

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), in situ hybridization (ISH), and other techniques. CGH forms the largest and fastest-growing technology segment of this market, as the increasing laboratory automation will increase areas of application of CGH in market.

Based on application, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and other applications. The genetic disorders segment accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2016; and on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The clinical and research laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Geographical Scenario:

Based on regions, the global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).