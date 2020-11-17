Dental Syringes Market Worth $126.9 Million – Global Growth Dynamics, Future Forecast

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Dental Syringes Market by Product (Non-disposable Syringes, Disposable Syringes and Safety Syringes), Type (Aspirating & Non-aspirating), Material (Plastic and Metallic), Region (North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, and RoW) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Dental Syringes Market is expected to reach $126.9 Million, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Growth in Geriatric Population

Government Legislations to Avoid Needlestick Injuries

Technological Advancements

Growing Market Preference for Prefilled Dental Syringes

Objectives of the Study;

To define, describe, and forecast the global market on the basis of product, type, material, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42523876

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the dental syringes market is categorized into three segments, namely, non-disposable syringes, disposable syringes, and safety syringes. The non-disposable syringes segment is expected to dominate the market mainly due to the growing number of endodontic & periodontic procedures across the globe, significant adoption of non-disposable syringes among dental professionals for administering anesthesia, and greater affordability of these products due to their reusable nature.

Based on type, the market is segmented into two segments, namely, aspirating syringes, and non-aspirating syringes. The aspirating syringes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent market position of the aspirating syringes segment can be primarily attributed to the procedural benefits offered by aspirating syringes over conventional syringes (such as easy syringe handling, minimal operational stress, and better operational control), and longer shelf life of metallic syringes (as compared to conventional plastic syringes).

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metallic and plastic-based dental syringes. Metallic syringes are expected to dominate the dental syringes market during the study period owing to their advantages (such as long shelf life, reusability, and nonreactive nature) and significant adoption of metallic syringes among dentists.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42523876

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Septodont (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Vista Dental Products (U.S.), Power Dental USA, Inc. (U.S.), 4tek S.r.l (Italy), A. Titan Instrument Inc. (U.S.), and Delmaks Surgico (Pakistan) were some of the key players operating in the dental syringes market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and continuous reduction in product prices.