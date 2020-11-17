MeisterTask – A Customizable Project Management Software

MeisterTask Project Management Software offers a basic version of simple light-duty task management. Users can access this version by signing up on MeisterTask’s website and then choose to upgrade to paid versions.

Features

Planning- Automate recurring steps in the user’s management workflow to increase consistency and efficiency. Manage the responsibilities of team members by using a Kanban-style managing board to maintain a bird’s-eye view of project progress.

Task overview- Monitor time spent on each time tracking interface and visualize the amount of time spent on the task with an auto-generated diagram. Utilize check-lists, break down long to-do lists, and create manageable sublists to save time.

Workflow Management- Manage projects using predefined or customized workflows according to the team’s specific requirements. Use MeisterTask’s free task management app with offline functionality to monitor progress and manage tasks.

Simplicity- Access the most essential services and declutter planning processes to reduce effort and work smart. Transfer work from previous task management tools by using the import option available for platforms like Trello, Asana, Wunderlist, etc.

Task Attachments- Preview documents and go through important documents using Google Docs Viewer to save time and increase efficiency.

