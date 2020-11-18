Family Entertainment Group announces new gaming experience at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — ICON Park, the playground for locals and tourists alike, is about get even more exciting. Family Entertainment Group announced it is building a new attraction inside The Wheelhouse at ICON Park.

Launching early 2021, the premiere, easy-to-access entertainment complex will be home to In The Game ICON Park.

In The Game ICON Park is a must-do for visitors of all-ages. This 7,000-square-foot space inside of The Wheelhouse will offer a large collection of activities, games and prizes. It will feature an interactive mirror maze, themed escape room, virtual reality, a Bob’s Space Racer Game and the 7D Dark Ride Adventure.

“ICON Park is constantly growing and continues to add to its position as the leading, easy access entertainment destination in Central Florida,’’ said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park CEO and President. “No matter how many times you visit, there’s always another adventure.”

Family Entertainment Group, a recognized leader in game room design and development, recently acquired Arcade City and the 7D Dark Ride Adventure. Those attractions will continue to operate while the new offerings are being built.

“Attractions are a dynamic part of ICON Park’s entertainment mix. In The Game ICON Park and the acquisition are part of our strategy to be in the center of high-traffic premier destinations,” said Ray Smith, Vice President of Business Development at Family Entertainment Group. “With The Wheelhouse being renovated to house our attractions, there is so much for visitors to enjoy.’’

ICON Park is at the center of the new Orlando Entertainment District. With complimentary parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident. ICON Park is home to top attractions, world-class restaurants, trendy bars and favorite shops.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.

About ICON Park

ICON Park™ is a 20-acre, walkable entertainment destination in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District on International Drive. A perfect place to ride, dine, drink and explore, ICON Park has more than 40 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that stands 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air. Guests can visit SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer, Arcade City, and 7D Dark Ride Adventure. ICON Park is the future home of Museum of Illusions and In The Game ICON Park. Free parking is available in a multi-level, on-site garage, just steps from all the action. Learn more at ICONParkOrlando.com. Follow ICON Park on social media @ICONParkOrlando.

About Family Entertainment Group, LLC

Family Entertainment Group, LLC is a recognized industry leader in game room design, development, consulting, and operations. Owning and operating world-class, family-oriented entertainment facilities both nationally and internationally since 2004, Family Entertainment Group provides services and innovative arcade solutions for a wide array of industry sectors including water park resorts, amusement parks, bowling centers, family entertainment centers, casinos and more. They also operate two highly respected brands with multiple locations including In The Game and Bonkers Family Fun Centers.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com