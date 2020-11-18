Chromatography Resin Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Chromatography Resin Market is estimated to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Chromatography is a code of techniques used to purify as well as separate bimolecular substances such as proteins. Resin is the stationary matrices in the columns used in aforementioned techniques. Chromatography resins are particularly used in multi-modal, ion-exchange, size exclusion, affinity, and hydrophobic interaction techniques. The widely used techniques are ion-exchange and affinity chromatography largely operated in pharmaceutical, food manufacturing, environmental analysis, and biotechnology.

Chromatography resins are available in three major types includes, synthetic, inorganic, and natural media. Natural media polymers consist majorly of dextran, and agarose cellulose, and others. Industry prefers synthetic and natural type media over inorganic chromatography resins. In context with technology, ion-exchange chromatography experienced the largest consumption in the past few years. On the other hand, Protein A resins has witnessed the highest share of the market. Affinity chromatography had the key share in terms of revenue due to its higher selling cost integrated with affinity resins.

The key drivers for the chromatography resins could be the heavy demand for monoclonal antibodies owing to a heighten number of critical diseases concluding in types of therapeutics. Food analytics could be other major drivers for the market, due to its usage in nutritional and nutraceuticals chemistry. It deals with a major issue in food industry by determining the adulteration and additives in the food. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology are the major end-users for chromatography resins and are estimated to continue with higher numbers.

The industrial applications, such as environmental analysis and water treatment rely on these techniques. Various opportunities for the chromatography resins market could be in the academic usage of drug recovery and genetic engineering. However, government law and regulations integrated with aforementioned applications could be a major restraint for the market in the near future.

The growth in terms of therapeutic antibodies demand, increasing utilization of separation & purifying techniques in the food industry, and emerging R&D activities in biopharmaceutical are the some of the factors contributing to the chromatography resins industry growth. Monoclonal antibodies therapeutics are rapidly capturing importance with rise in critical diseases across the world. The major factor restraining the global industry is the lack of skilled professionals. The adequate usage of chromatography equipment requires skill, knowledge, and expertise in different techniques. For example, the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a lack of adequate professional to work on chromatography equipment and their different techniques.

Some of the key players in the industry include, Tosoh Corporation, Pall Corporations, Bio-Rad labs, Life Technologies Crop, Repligen, and GE Healthcare Life Sciences, and others. The aforementioned manufacturers are revamping their strategies to gain the competitive edge by lowering their product prices with high productivity. Life technologies are projected to introduce ‘POROS’ resins in BPD (Bio Pharmaceutical Development) and production week conference.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

South & Central America

Middle East and Africa

