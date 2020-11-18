Best e-Commerce Platforms – Market Segmentation and Drivers and Limitations by 360quadrants

CITY, Country, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The best e-Commerce platform is a comprehensive software tool that allows merchants to build and manage a digital storefront for their products or services. Because best e-Commerce platforms create a centralized, digital hub for product and customer data, they allow eCommerce businesses to do things like customizing product information, manage web content and layout, allow online transactions to occur, and adjust the platform according to businesses’ online needs.

Market Segmentation

The market is categorized in five major regions that include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is likely to lead the overall ecommerce platform market over the next few years. Increasing number of business formations is providing the best opportunities for the e-commerce platform service providers.

Based on type of platform, the market is classified into, commerce, order management, business intelligence, shipping and others, amongst which, commerce is accounted for the biggest market share in complete worldwide ecommerce platform market.

INNOVATORS:

They have an innovative portfolio of best E-Commerce Platforms and strong potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par with the Vanguards. These vendors have been providing e-Commerce platforms offerings as per their customer demands. Innovators have been forefront in deploying their solutions for niche and custom requests by their clients requiring the processing of high-performance workloads.

EMERGING COMPANIES:

The emerging players are specialized in offering highly niche and tailor-made solutions and services to their clients. A majority of the emerging vendors have been undertaking multiple acquisitions and boosting their sales capabilities in various regions to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.

e-Commerce Platform: Drivers and Limitations

The international e-Commerce platform market is driven by the software that is user-friendly and also inexpensive for small scale businesses. The price of adding an ecommerce constituent to present business and enter in a newer market falls anywhere between US$ 100 to US$ 150 per month and it allows expansion through online business.

e-commerce is quickly accounting for a larger quantity of the total retail sales in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, customers spent about US$ 194 billion online in 2011. With this kind of consumption and trend, a growing number of small and mid-size companies are taking the online platform for all or some of its operations.

However, higher prices of hybrid and cloud based software and low internet penetration rate in emergent countries are some of the important factors which are likely to restrict the growth of global e-commerce market in the near future.

