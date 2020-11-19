Olive Swan, The Feminine Princess, Releases Her 18th Book, Plumb Line on Femininity

LOS ANGELES, CA, United States, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Mrs. Olive Swan, aka The Feminine Princess, has written a book on who owns, defines, and expresses femininity. This book explores an ancient perspective of femininity, delving into linguistic history, early womanhood, and other sensitive topics about what femininity is and isn’t. The material covered is for women of any ethnicity, identity, and orientation, as it goes back to the source and creation of all cultures. Her books reach global readership, which expands from her dedicated circle and clientele centralized in Africa, U.K., Europe, and the U.S.

Plumb Line on Femininity encourages readers to “re-learn what your DNA already knows about being a woman”, by exploring and examining ancient relationships of the female sex and gender. Co-written by the Holy Spirit, women are called to “align themselves with the true essence, spirit, and energy of Femininity.”

Also inside are a plethora of words that typically describe the female character to inspire the participant with provoking questions for personal growth. Revealing amazing symbolism related to women, Mrs. Swan has managed to write a book which allows women to “delve into the purposes and delights of Femininity,” that is certain to bring transformation and insight into blossoming the Feminine soul.

“My passion is to reveal, recover, and relate to Femininity in ways that would glorify the Most High God and His purposes, whether it’s through words, images, movement, or video,” said Olive. “Plumb Line on Femininity is a work that reorients women to realize their own gifts and uniqueness. This book is for all women that desire to understand their femininity and grow closer to the Lord while doing so. It is my hope that every woman reading it will gain a new perspective about Jesus, women, and themselves, as they discover their innate intricacies and beauty, through its acceptance and application in their lives.”

Plumb Line on Femininity is available on Amazon.com, in both Kindle and Paperback, and will soon be available on Audible.

Mrs. Swan, who regularly uploads feminine content on her YouTube channel, TheFemininePrincess, has shared that she is currently working on more and more books, including exclusive digital ones, which you can only find in her store Pink Peach and Cream.

To learn more about The Feminine Princess, please visit: https://feministry.pink.

Media Contact

Company Name: Feministry

Contact Person: Olive Swan

Email: connect@oliveswan.pink

Phone: 562.446.1627

Location: Online

Country: United States

Website: https://feministy.pink