Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

The global Operating Room Equipment Market size was valued at USD 26.24 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 48.50 billion by 2025, at CAGR of 7.2%. Growing demand for improved medical facilities coupled with transition from conventional to state-of-the-art operation theaters is anticipated to escalate the operating room equipment market over the forecast period. Technological transformations, infrastructural development and high investments in the medical devices by hospital and healthcare centers are expected to spur the medical equipment demand over the forecast period. Development of hybrid operating rooms has prompted the installation of multi-purpose equipment, enabling automated results coupled with high operational efficiency, providing ample space for the introduction of high end equipment.

High occurrence of medical disorders among geriatric population along with the prevalence life threatening diseases is anticipated to fuel advanced operating equipment demand. Availability of advanced surgical tools and high prevalence of chronic disorders or diseases is also anticipated to escalate product demand over the forecast period. Key challenge faced by the industry includes the high cost associated, which is expected to hamper introduction of these devices in hospitals. Lack of knowledge and skilled manpower required to handle complex devices is also expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Rise in number of high-end operating rooms accompanying advanced equipment along with increasing number of ASC (Ambulatory Surgical Center) is anticipated to substantially drive the level of innovation among manufacturers instigating them to provide latest technologies.

Operating Room Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Anesthesia Devices

Endoscopes

Operating Room Tables

Operating Room Lights

Electrosurgical Devices

Surgical Imaging Devices

Patient Monitors

Others

Operating Room Equipment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Major players in the market include Steris Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding Inc., GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Mizuho OSI, Getinge Group, Dragerwerk, Medtronic Inc, Eschmann Equipment, Karl Storz GmBH & Co. KG, Skytron, NDS Surgical Imaging, Berchtold Corporation, Trumpf GmBH + Co. KG, Creative Heath Tech Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare.

Operating Room Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

