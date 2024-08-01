Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market Expected to Reach USD 646.1 Million by 2033 at a 7.4% of CAGR

The transcranial doppler ultrasound systems market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the course of the forecast period, from USD 316.8 million in 2023 to USD 646.1 million in sales by 2033.

Due to its widespread usage in the imaging diagnosis of stenosis, vasospasm, and emboli brought on by subarachnoid hemorrhage, transcranial doppler ultrasonography systems are becoming more and more in demand.

TCDs: A Non-Invasive Window into Brain Health

The global transcranial doppler ultrasound (TCD) systems market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for effective and non-invasive methods for diagnosing neurological conditions. TCD systems utilize ultrasound waves to measure blood flow velocity within the brain’s basal intracranial arteries.

Broad Spectrum of Applications Fuels Market Growth

The versatility of TCD systems in diagnosing various neurological conditions is propelling market expansion. Key applications include:

Neurological Conditions: TCDs play a valuable role in identifying arteriovenous malformations (abnormal connections between arteries and veins), cerebral circulatory arrest (blood flow stoppage), and sickle cell disease complications.

Other Applications: TCDs are used in monitoring blood flow during surgery, detecting meningeal infections (inflamed meninges), and evaluating ischemic cerebrovascular disorders (reduced blood flow to the brain).

Key Takeaways:

The global transcranial doppler ultrasound (TCD) systems market is projected to reach US$646.1 million by 2033, reflecting a significant rise from US$316.8 million in 2023.

This growth is anticipated at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% throughout the forecast period.

The rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools for neurological conditions is a key driver for market expansion.

Competition Landscape in the Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market:

According to FMI’s market assessment on transcranial doppler ultrasound systems, there is moderate competition in this industry, which attracts both domestic and overseas enterprises.

In order to strengthen their positions in the market, the industry participants engage in a variety of organic and inorganic tactics, such as alliances, product launches, mergers and acquisitions.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

A medical technology and data business called NovaSignal Corp. that specializes in the evaluation and management of brain health announced in March 2022 that Health Canada has approved their NovaGuideTM Intelligent Ultrasound for a Medical Device Licence. Healthcare professionals in Canada may now utilize NovaGuide to record and track the brain’s blood flow in real time.

In order to aid in real-time diagnosis, NovaSignal Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, introduced a second iteration of their robotic platform in October 2021 that is directed by artificial intelligence (AI). The technology employs ultrasound to automatically record blood flow data, which is subsequently transferred to a cloud system that complies with HIPAA rules so that physicians may view the exam data on any personal device, wherever they are.

Key Players in the Global Market:

ELCAT

Rimed

Natus Medical Incorporated

SMT Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Neural Analytics

Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd.

DX-Systems

Elica

Multigon Industries Inc.

Atys Medica

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Wearable

Non-wearable

By Component Type:

Systems

Accessories

By Modality Type:

Standalone

Portable

By End-user:

Hospital

Imaging Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

