Zoey – An e-Commerce Platform Helps Businesses to Function Profitably

Zoey USP:

Zoey E-commerce platform makes it very easy for people in business to run a store successfully without an indigenous developer. It is easy to set up and has exhaustive merchandising features. It offers all the necessary services along with restricted accessibility and customization over almost all functions, which makes it even more appealing. Request Zoey Pricing to get more information.

Summary:

Zoey e-Commerce Platform is a progressive e-commerce solution for businesses to function and develop profitably. It manages site promotions and marketing assets with the help of handy tools. Zoey pricing also has segmentation for customers to confirm frame orders without paperwork, and keeps track of sales within one dashboard that is focused on the salesperson’s appointed customers.

Zoey Pricing:

Zoey Pricing allows monthly and annual payment. There are three plans ranging from $299-$699 a month depending on the features required. Add-ons are available for specific functions, to include more users. Zoey pricing offer a discount of 10 % for annual prepayment.

Zoey Demo:

Zoey e-commerce platform provides a free demo for all its versions for 14 days(no credit card required) in the form of illustrations and videos. Zoey Demo lays down the basic guidelines. Clear instructions are given on how to operate and utilize the software.

Features:

B2B and wholesale

# Can be set up with simple file uploads along with custom pricing

Access management

# Creates a password-protected storefront that only lets legitimate customers view the site

# Restricts access to different categories and products

Sales portal

# Provides easy to scan presentation of catalog, without any hassle

# Allows customers to find products and build a sizable order quickly

Advanced analytics

# Enhances efforts for higher sales success

# Monitors robustness of the business

Design editor

# Controls all aspects of the design without using coding

# Creates custom mobile-specific design presets

Sales quote

# Accelerates sale completion and improves accuracy

# Allows personalized experiences for all customers

