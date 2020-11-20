Acordis Technology & Solutions Among SFBJ Fastest Growing Technology List 2020

Miami, Florida, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis Technology & Solutions is proud to be made the South Florida Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Technology List. They placed fourth on SFBJ fastest growing technology list this year. The ranking is based on 2018-2019 revenue percentage growth of the company.

South Florida Business Journal collects information from the companies’ representatives and required revenue verification in tax documents or a letter from an independent accountant or CFO. To be eligible for the fastest growing technology list, companies must be based in South Florida and be involved in the production of high-tech products or services, including (but not limited to) computer hardware and/or software, medical technology, telecommunications and electronics. Companies must also have a minimum 2018 gross revenue of $500,000. South Florida Business Journal includes the following metro areas in the list: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.

Acordis, a top-notch IT consulting firm headquartered in Miramar, Florida, offers managed IT services, cloud computing, data management, digital signage, networking, IT security, and more. They help companies and organizations perform efficiently, productively, and competitively to achieve their long-term goals. Being the official IT solutions provider for the Miami HEAT, Acordis has served over 2,000 clients nationwide while bringing innovative ideas and cutting-edge technology to businesses throughout South Florida.

As Acordis Technology & Solutions has gained recognition and become the fastest-growing technology segment today, the company is tapping a growing market opportunity. With a skilled and motivated team, Acordis has cultivated a loyal clientele and have earned a reputation for consistently delivering advanced IT solutions and services. They have created strong client relationships and built industry awareness across the Florida marketplace.

About Acordis Technology & Solutions

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in the Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products and more. Acordis reduces your operating costs by increasing their efficiencies within the workgroups to maximize the output.

Acordis Technology & Solutions Contact:

