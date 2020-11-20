Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis – Global Forecast ” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Collagen Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach $679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The Global Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach $94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Availability of Government and Private Funding for R&D

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rapid Growth in Aging Population

Increasing Research on Collagen and Gelatin-Based Products

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95663122

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. The bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

On the basis of application, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. The orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis.

On the basis of application, the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into wound care, orthopedic, cardiovascular & thoracic, and other applications. The wound care segment is expected to command the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gelatin hydrogels provide a moist environment for healing while protecting the wound, with the additional advantage of being comfortable for patients due to their cooling effect and non-adhesiveness to wound tissue.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95663122

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.).

The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.