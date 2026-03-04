AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2026 Concludes with Strong Global Participation and Milestone Opening Ceremony

29 global automotive leaders opened the event with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-03-04 — /EPR Network/ — AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2026, organised by RX Japan GK, concluded at Tokyo Big Sight following three days of exhibitions and conferences. This year’s edition brought together 1,711 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, welcoming 78,673 visitors from across the global mobility community.

The exhibition opened with a grand ribbon‑cutting ceremony that set the tone for the week, from January 21 to 23. Under the theme, “Co‑Create the Future,” 29 senior leaders came together to mark the official opening of the show.

The lineup included executives from leading automakers such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Suzuki, alongside representatives from Tier 1 automotive suppliers, IT/software companies, and tech giants including Google Cloud Japan, Microsoft Japan.

This symbolic moment underscored the exhibition’s role as a platform for cross-industry collaboration. It highlighted the convergence of hardware, software, and mobility expertise as the automotive sector enters an era shaped by connected vehicles and software-driven development.

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD continued its multi‑specialised structure, featuring six focused shows that covered critical areas of innovation: CAR‑ELE JAPAN, EV JAPAN, CAR‑MECHA JAPAN, the Autonomous Driving Technology Expo, the Software‑Defined Vehicle Expo, and the Sustainable Mobility Technology Expo.

These zones provided clear insight into the technologies shaping the future of mobility, including manufacturing processes, electrification systems, automation, and the growing field of sustainability.

One of the key highlights this year was the hosting of Pwn2Own Automotive 2026, a global hacking competition sponsored by Tesla and Alpitronic. The program focused on identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in connected vehicles and supporting technologies, highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity in the SDV era.

Another major draw throughout the event was the Disassembly Showcase, which provided attendees with a close look at the internal architecture of the latest U.S. and Chinese electric vehicles—a rare opportunity for engineers, researchers, and OEM representatives.

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2026 was held concurrently with several major industry events, including the 40th anniversary edition of NEPCON JAPAN, Smart Logistics Expo, and Factory Innovation Week. The co‑location created a broader technology environment and allowed visitors to explore solutions spanning electronics manufacturing, logistics, and factory automation—sectors that increasingly intersect with the automotive supply chain.

The next editions of AUTOMOTIVE WORLD will take place on 9–11 September 2026 at Makuhari Messe and 25–27 November 2026 at Aichi Sky Expo. Industry professionals interested in attending upcoming editions are encouraged to complete visitor registration through the official website: https://bit.ly/4l2bJwi.