Shopmatic – One of the Best e-Commerce Platforms to Sell Services & Products Online

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Shopmatic USP:

Shopmatic e-commerce platform is an international e-commerce company that offers an easy store set-up, integrated payments and shipping, marketplace listing, insights and analytics, and e-commerce support. Shopmatic helps business owners cover the entire spectrum of that is required in the growth of their businesses.

Summary:

Shopmatic e-Commerce Platform is a highly revered international e-commerce company that has established itself as a practical choice for people looking for any kind of selling products and services online. Through Shopmatic e-commerce platform, clients can develop a unique web store, listing themselves on market places and social channels. Providing various ways on how to sell online, Shopmatic offers technology-based solutions to aid the growth of businesses online. Shopmatic’s easy to use application and professional aesthetics have made it a perfect fit for all online businesses.

Shopmatic Pricing:

Based on the business requirements, Shopmatic pricing can cost from ₹1000 per user to ₹1500 per user, per month. Below are the detailed Shopmatic pricing segments:

12-month plan – ₹1000/user/month

6-month plan – ₹1250/user/month

3-month plan – ₹1500/user/month

