Manitoba Issued 196 LAA’s in the Latest MPNP Draw

Manitoba, Canada held its latest EOI draw on November 19, 2020 to send invitations to a total of 196 candidates in the PNP draw. The province issued a total of 196 LAA's so that candidates can apply for a provincial nomination under the skilled workers and international education stream of Manitoba PNP.

The candidates who got an invitation under the latest MPN draw can now apply for provincial nomination through the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program. It is the 103rd EOI draw held by the province of Manitoba.

MPNP Draw Results November 19, 2020

103rd EOI draw, November 19, 2020 Category of MPNP Number of LAA’s Issued Minimum EOI Score Requirement Skilled Workers in Manitoba 144 526 Skilled Workers Overseas 22 were invited directly under the strategic recruitment initiative 769 International Education Stream 30 No minimum EOI score released Total Number of LAA’s issued = 196

In the latest MPNP draw, out of the total 196 invitations issued, 40 were issued to those candidates who fulfilled two conditions such as:

A Valid Express Entry ID

A valid job seeker validation code.

Those candidates who want to receive an invitation in the express entry sub-stream of Manitoba need to fulfill the above 2 conditions, otherwise their application will not be accepted and ultimately will get denied. If the candidates got an invitation in the express entry sub stream will be able to fetch 600 additional points towards their CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) score.

The candidates who indicated that they are working in a regulated occupation listed in the in-demand occupation list of Manitoba and have a proper license to work in the province of Manitoba were invited in the latest EOI draw held by the province. Moreover, the candidates with the highest scores were invited.

