Launch your broadcasting career with radio automation software

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Spacial announced the release of version 2020.6 of popular radio automation software SAM Broadcaster Pro. This release fixes an issue where the adjusting the crossfade timer would sometimes add an extra zero.

What is SAM Broadcaster Pro?

SAM Broadcaster Pro has been one of the world’s leading radio automation software solutions for almost two decades. Winner of 21 awards, and powering over 200,000 online radio stations across 160 countries, it offers a proven way to jumpstart your online broadcasting career.

The software provides everything you need to make your efforts professional and well-received by your target audience. The advanced, yet easy to use, audio features include automatic crossfade detection, gap killing, volume normalization, and a five-band compressor and limiter.

SAM Broadcaster Pro provides everything you need to keep your online radio stations running smoothly. The management dashboard has a media library to help you keep your music collections properly organized. You can organize multiple music libraries into convenient categories, import tags, and look up track information via Amazon.com.

The platform supports all the mainstream audio formats and media streaming protocols. These supported formats are AAC, aacPlusv1, aacPlusv2, AAC-HE, MP3, mp3PRO, Ogg, and Windows Media. You can stream across servers including Windows media, SHOUTcast v1, SHOUTcast v2, and Icecast v2.

With SAM Broadcaster Pro, you have all the tools you need to grow an online broadcasting career. Real-time listener statistics and reporting let you see how your audience is growing, and you can instantly learn which tracks are the most popular. Listeners can even request songs if you like. You’ll also have everything you need to monetize your radio station, such as by generating revenue from affiliate sales, advertising, merchandising, and donations. You can also earn commissions by including links in the radio player app that allow visitors to buy music.

