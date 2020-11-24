Market Leadership in Real time Bidding Market | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Nov-24 — According to a research report “Real time Bidding Market by Auction type (Open and Invited), Ad Format (RTB Image and RTB Video), Application (Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Apps), Device (Mobiles, Desktops) and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, MarketsandMarkets expects the RTB market size to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 27.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The RTB market has growth potential, owing to cyber threats, data security, authenticity, legal compliance, and regulations.

RTB is a means by which advertising inventory is bought and sold on a per-impression basis, via programmatic instantaneous auction, like financial markets. With RTB, advertising buyers bid on an impression and, if the bid is won, the buyer’s ad is instantly displayed on the publisher’s site. An RTB system is a platform that enables interaction between ad placement services. In addition, the RTB technology eases the development of the advertising market and expands the possibilities of ad placement services. ML algorithms are more efficient to evaluate attributes of impressions for better ad performance. ML algorithms are helpful for determining clusters customers to target potential customers.

Major vendors of the global RTB market include Google (US), WPP (UK), Adobe (US), Criteo (France), Facebook (US), Smaato (US), Yandex (Russia), PubMatic (US), Salesforce (US), Rubicon Project (US), MediaMath (US), MoPub (US), AppNexus (US), Platform One (Japan), and Verizon Media (US).

Google primarily operates through 2 business segments, namely, Google, and Other Bets, where Google is the major revenue generating segment of the company. In April 2018, Google introduced Exchange Bidding solution for its customers that use DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) solution. Exchange Bidding is designed to provide multiple options to assist advertisers in monetizing their display ad inventory.

Facebook operates through 2 business segments, namely, advertising, and payments and other fees. Among these, advertising is the highest revenue generating segment. In June 2018, Facebook partnered with monetization platform provider Fyber, to take advantage of its FairBid technology. With the partnership, Facebook aims to help mobile publishers as well as application developers to offer highly targeted advertisements with the help of header bidding auctions.

