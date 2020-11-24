Husky – A Project Management Software Helps to Store All You Data at One Place

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Husky USP:

Husky, a one-stop solution, helps in generating and monitoring sales leads, managing customer accounts, billing and dispatching of invoices and efficiently scheduling the workstreams. It has a user- friendly, web-based interface which reflects real-time database update and makes it a widely acceptable solution across industries.

Summary:

Husky is a field service management software that helps businesses in storing all their business information in one software package, accessing the same through customized dashboards, analyzing anomalies and discovering business opportunities. Backed by AI, it helps the users to automate the recurring tasks and focus on other important aspects to scale up their businesses. Its friendly interface enables easy navigation and helps them manage jobs and customer accounts with ease.

Husky Pricing :

Husky pricing ranges between $29 USD to $49 USD per user per month. Husky Pricing for the platinum plan is negotiable based on business requirements.

# 14 day free trial with 30 to 60 minutes of training

# Starter – $29 USD/user/month

# Silver -$39 USD/ user/month

# Gold – $49 USD /user/month

# Platinum – Contact the company

Husky Features:

Sales Management

# Aids in creating a database of prospective leads and actively tracking them for conversion

# Automates backend integration of customer account details on NetDispatcher and measures customer feedback to provide a better experience.

Work order Scheduling

# Provides for job streamlining of employees with multiple tasks to ensure efficiency and effectiveness

# Automates the recurring tasks through service agreements, thus reducing duplicity of work

Billing & Invoicing

# Provides for batch invoicing and prompt automated previews before the consolidation of final invoices

# Integrates the invoices to any standalone financial management software, increasing flexibility and wider acceptability across divisions

Real-time tracking

# Automates real-time tracking of multiple tasks by generating mail/ text alerts through disparate mobile devices

# Extracts consolidated data in customized format & help in auto-issuing of daily management reports

Customized Reporting

# Enables the user to arrange and view data through customized dashboards for easy interpretation and management reporting

# Allows the user to generate and export Business Intelligence reports in desirable formats

