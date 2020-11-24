A Best e-Commerce Platform for B2B & B2C Businesses – STORM

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Summary:

Storm eCommerce platform is one of the modern, scalable, and advanced, eCommerce platforms, designed for online merchants who deal with several transactions. Smaller online retailers with rapidly growing business may also choose this product. Developed in 2008, Storm Commerce has turned out to be a useful platform with eCommerce solutions. Storm Commerce is mainly equipped with B2B functionalities, automated technologies, and user-friendly interface.

USP of This Platform:

Storm eCommerce platform is a seamless platform and its customized solutions can manage several deals of B2B and B2C businesses. The automation technologies have helped businesses to ensure an increased profitability, higher performance, and smarter workflows. As one of the cloud SaaS solutions, Storm is valuable for its performance and high capacity. The open APIs of Storm enable users to integrate a CMS and different other systems. It helps in developing omni-channel commerce with its features and functionalities.

Features of STORM:

Customer unique rules

# Create customer-oriented business rules on campaigns, payment terms, and discount structures

# Control business rules easily with readily available structures

Automated competitor monitoring

# Interpret price rates from the chosen competitors and then compare them with products of sellers

# Analyze the competitive situation continuously and create the right pricing structure

Automated pricing

# Adjust price level with a few clicks based on the market condition

# Create price criteria automatically and send updates on the seller’s website

Product data display

# Serve retailers with an updated online catalogue

# Help retailers in checking product details and availability at any time

Order processing

# Accept customers’ orders through a website

# Include tools for customer service and telephone sales

Storm Pricing:

Detailed Storm pricing has not been disclosed, but it is in line with the leading competitors in the market. Most software companies and vendors require you to contact them with details so they can offers competitive personalized pricing based on your needs. For more details about Storm pricing plans, contact the company.