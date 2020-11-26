dPCR qPCR Market – Growth Strategy Adopted by Top Market Players

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the digital PCR market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024 from USD 4.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024. The rising incidences of infectious diseases (such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria) and genetic disorders; continuous technological advancements in PCR technologies and the commercialization of lab-on-chip devices and microfluidics-based portable instruments; increasing investments, funds, and grants for genomic research; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and the successful completion of the Human Genome Project are expected to augment the growth of the global Digital PCR Market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the high instrument costs—especially that of dPCR—and the technical limitations of PCR are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The major players operating in the Digital PCR Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), and Analytik Jena AG (Germany).

An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches; partnerships and collaborations; acquisitions; and expansions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the Digital PCR Market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is one of the leading players in the field of healthcare and life science research. The company possesses a robust product portfolio in the dPCR and qPCR segment and a strong market presence globally, with sales and distribution networks in more than 50 countries. It focuses on strengthening its market position in the Digital PCR Market through product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships. The company mainly focuses on business strategies that include launching new products and gaining approvals in order to expand its product portfolio and offer customers a wide range of dPCR and qPCR products. Thermo Fisher Scientific also launched several products, including real-time PCR assay and system. It has received regulatory approvals for several other clinical assays from respective authorities. Thermo Fisher Scientific also focuses on acquisitions as a key strategy to strengthen its market position and expand its product portfolio with advanced technology products. In 2016, the company acquired Affymetrix, Inc., (US) which enabled Thermo Fisher to leverage Affymetrix’s microarray technology for novel product development.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) is one of the leading players in the field of disease diagnostics & laboratory products. The company has a noteworthy presence in the dPCR and qPCR industry and a wide geographic presence in major markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, China, India, and Brazil. Bio-Rad is involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of more than 5,000 reagents, apparatuses, and laboratory instruments (including qPCR and dPCR products). The acquisition of RainDance Technologies in January 2017 enabled Bio-Rad to strengthen its position in the dPCR market by leveraging RainDance’s droplet microfluid technology for novel product development and product portfolio expansion. During 2015–2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories witnessed a steady rise in the profit margin & annual revenue of its Life Sciences segment through the commercialization of its dPCR and qPCR instruments, assays, and software. In the last three years, Bio-Rad has also launched several dPCR and real-time PCR (qPCR) products to meet the growing market demand for novel clinical diagnosis products by offering innovative products to its customers from the research and clinical field.

