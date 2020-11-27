Zero Emission Buildings Market Size | Segmentation & Opportunities Overview | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Zero Emission Buildings Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Zero emission building (ZEB) is a residential or commercial building with significantly reduced energy needs through efficiency gains such that the balance of energy needs can be offered with renewable forms. On the basis of grid connectivity, the global zero emission buildings market is segmented into off grid and on grid zero emission buildings.

Key Players:

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES)

Johnson Controls

SageGlass, Solatube

Integral Group

Kingspan

Lendlease and The Rockwool Group

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

ABB

Honeywell

Growth Drivers:

Commercially, the construction of zero emission buildings yields modern technology and right use of energy. With lots of consumer awareness for environment and strict norms for government, the global zero emission buildings market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the zero emission buildings market includes stringent government regulations to minimize fossil fuel dependency. Also, the governments now encourage the deployment of greenhouse gas capture and storage option. Additionally, inception of several schemes inclusive of financial assistance schemes, tax benefit schemes and subsidies to endorse renewable energy source which is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Industrial segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rise in infrastructure costs. On the basis of energy production technique, the global zero emission buildings industry is segmented into photovaltics and hybrid zero emission buildings.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East

Asia-Pacific and Africa

APAC regions are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period owing to rise in electricity demand along with rapid industrialization. Regions such as China, India, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan are the biggest spenders on infrastructure.

North American market dominates the global market owing to stringent regulation on carbon emission. Middle-East regions are expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to modern technology and rapid growth in economy. African regions are anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to rising infrastructural developments and ongoing technological developments in urban parts of Africa.

