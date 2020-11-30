Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Worth $2.0 billion by 2025 – Importance of TDM in organ transplant procedures

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the therapeutic drug monitoring market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

– Importance of TDM in organ transplant procedures

– Use of TDM across various therapeutic fields

– Increasing preference for precision medicine

– Growing focus on R&D activities related to TDM

– Technological advancements

– Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Increasing adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases

TDM is being used for Methotrexate (MTX), a folic acid analog used as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of autoimmune disease. MTX was initially used at low doses to treat chronic autoimmune disorders such as RA and Crohn’s disease. Owing to its low cost, safety, effectiveness, and clinical history, MTX is the first-line treatment for RA. However, nearly 40% of patients with RA do not respond to MTX or show clinical improvement. The reasons for non-response include a variation between patients in MTX uptake or metabolism, non-compliance with the drug regimen, or prescription of insufficient MTX dose. TDM for MTX targets measures the level of MTX-PGs in the blood cells of patients with RA and correlates these levels with response to therapy, which shows its potential applications in the area.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155350443

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The major players operating in the therapeutic drug monitoring market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland), SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan), Randox Laboratories (Ireland), DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the TDM Market. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155350443

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. In 2019, immunoassays segment accounted for the largest market share, due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.

On the basis of class of drug, the TDM Market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. During 2019, antiepileptic drugs held the largest share among the class of drug due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.