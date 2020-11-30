Orthodontic Supplies Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% – Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The orthodontic supplies market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments; and ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products. The emerging markets in APAC and RoW are expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

– Growing Number of Patients With Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain

– Increasing Disposable Incomes and Expanding Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

– Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

– Emerging Markets in APAC and RoW

Recent Developments in Industry:

– In 2018, 3M and 3Shape (US) entered into partnership to provide advanced orthodontic products integrated with 3Shape’s digital services and solutions

– In 2017, DENTSPLY SIRONA introduced its new product – the BioForce PLUS archwires.

– In 2017, Align Technology introduced clear aligner, Invisalign Teen with mandibular advancement, for Class II correction. The newly launched product helped the company to broaden its product offerings in the orthodontic supplies market

– In 2017, Align Technology acquired Align Technology Do Brasil LTDA (Brazil) to focus on direct commercialization and marketing of its products and to cater to the operational needs of doctors and potential patients in Brazil

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of products, the market is categorized into fixed braces, removable braces/aligners, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018. Factors such as better affordability as compared to removable braces, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.

On the basis of patients, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into children and teenagers and adults. The adults patient segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is driven by the huge adult population base, growing concern of facial aesthetics, availability of advanced orthodontic products, such as aesthetic braces and invisible braces, and increasing disposable incomes in various parts of the world.

Geographically, this market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, the global orthodontic supplies market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing focus of orthodontic/dental companies on this region, growing dental tourism, increasing efforts to spread awareness about orthodontic treatment, and increasing incidence/prevalence of malocclusion and tooth decay in various APAC countries.

Key Market Players;

The major players in the orthodontic supplies market profiled in this report are Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), ClearCorrect (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US) Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil).