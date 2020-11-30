Pet Odor Control & Clean-up Products Market Trends and Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global pet odor control & clean-up products market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 8.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.94% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about the health hazards among millennial population caused by odor of pet litters coupled with need for maintaining a healthy environment.

Increasing usage of technology and innovation has led to launching of various Bluetooth enabled and automatic boxes for litter disposal. Moreover, products like flushable and biodegradable flush bags, training pads and cleaning sprays are being developed by the manufacturers. The 2017-2018 Demographics and Pet Ownership Sourcebook of AMVA stated that around 57% of the households in U.S. adopted pets during the year 2016. Thus, the key players in this industry have started investing in R&Ds for innovation to develop products that can completely kill the germs and remove the odor.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-pet-odor-control-clean-up-products-market/request-sample

The litter box segment held the largest share of 61.53% across the global market owing to increasing demand for proper disposal of pet litter without spoiling the surrounding. Moreover, the advances being made in this product segment such as launching of the litter box with Bluetooth support has enabled its users to operate it with smartphones and other electronic devices, thereby boosting its convenience for users. The clean-up product segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR 4.01% from 2019 to 2025 due to the rising demand for accessories and waste bags for disposable litter.

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest share of USD 5.59 billion across the global pet odor control and clean-up products market. This can be attributed to the preference among the buyers to physically examine the products before purchasing. Moreover, demo services and store assistance being provided by such stores are anticipated to boost the sale of products through this channel. The online segment of distribution channel is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the features like availability of a wide range of products on a single platform, doorstep delivery, offers, discounts, and hassle-free return policy.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.41% in the upcoming years due to increasing pet ownership among the millennial population across countries like China and India. North America held the largest share of 51.21% across the global market in 2018 owing to rising trend for adoption of pets among the millennial population across this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The litter box segment held the largest share of 61.53% across the global market during the year 2018.

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest share of 79.58% over the global pet odor control & clean-up products market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.41% during the forecasted years.

Global Pet Odor Control & Clean-up Products Market: Key Players

Sunny & Honey, Skouts Honor Pet Supply Co., SzeKai Co., Ltd, and PMT Global Co.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com