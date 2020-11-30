3D Cameras Market Top Profiles | Global Trend & Scope Analysis | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D Cameras Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global 3D cameras market size is expected to register revenue of USD 16.41 Billion from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 35.8% CAGR in the upcoming years. Also, the rising influence of 3D content in movies is expected to drive the market growth.

Key Players:

Cannon

Fujifilm

Nikon

GoPro

Eastman Kodak

Panasonic Corporation

Sony corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Corp

Faro Technologies Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-3d-camera-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The smartphones and tablets segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 37.7% across the global market owing to the rising demand for advanced features in cameras which provides excellent video quality and enhanced pictures. For example, the Tango project implemented by Google-enabled 3D cameras across smartphones helped in developing salient features like depth sensing, modeling, and 3D scanning. The segment of professional cameras is anticipated to show a significant growth rate due to increasing popularity of 3D movies among the millennial population.

The stereo vision technology segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 35.7% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the availability at low prices and ease of designing these products. The time of the flight segment of the technology is expected to register the highest growth rate due to rising usage of this technology in making drones, and smartphones.

Technology Outlook:

Stereo Vision

Time of Flight

Structured Flight

Application Outlook:

Professional Cameras

Smartphone and Tablets

Computer

Regional Insights

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market for 3D Camera. Also, it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 39.3% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising influence of smartphones among millennial population across countries like China and India coupled with the rising disposable income among the working population. Also, other factors like rapid urbanization and rising entertainment industry are anticipated to drive the market growth in upcoming years.

The North America region is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising application of these 3D Cameras for military applications. Also, the increasing popularity of 3D movies among the millennial has paved the way for the rise in demand for professional cameras during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark