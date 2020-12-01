Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share, Trends – Industry Report 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — The key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D.

According to the new market research Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD 2,047.9 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 715.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 23.4%.

• By circulating biomarkers, circulating tumour cells is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

• By clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

• By application, the cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

• By end user, the reference laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

By product, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of product, the liquid biopsy market is broadly segmented into assays kits, instruments, and services. In 2017, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The increase in basic research and commercial applications of liquid biopsy, increase in demand for liquid biopsy tests, and the need for reliable and specific assays are expected to drive the market growth.

The key players in the global liquid biopsy market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2017, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (such as PCR and NGS) among healthcare professionals, rising prevalence of cancer in the US and Canada, technological advancements in liquid biopsy products, and growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy are aiding market growth in the region.

