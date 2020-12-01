Top 10 Best E-Commerce Platforms and its Benefits by 360Quadrants

CITY, Country, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Top 10 E-Commerce Platforms:

1. Shopify

2. BigCommerce

3. WooCommerce

4. Salesforce B2C Commerce

5. Ecwid

6. 2Checkout

7. Oracle Commerce

8. nopCommerce

9. Sellfy

10. Miva

Shopify is the largest multichannel web-based trading platform engineered for small and medium scale enterprises. Sellers may use the platform to plan, set up, and operate their businesses through various distribution platforms, like online, smartphone, social networking, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar sites, and pop-ups. The portal often provides a strong back-office to retailers and a clear view of their company.

BigCommerce allows companies to expand internet revenues at a rate, effort, and expense 80 percent lower than on-site apps. BigCommerce is designed to be from the basic level for easy to use interface. Their late entry into the e-commerce platform space has been used to develop better functionality. Users will be able to conveniently sell the items with BigCommerce on eBay, Google Shopping, Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram.

Read a Press Release on “Best E-Commerce Platforms”:

COMPETITIVE LEADERSHIP MAPPING TERMINOLOGY

The competitive leadership mapping showcased provides information for Best E-Commerce Platforms Vendor evaluations are based on two broad categories: product offering and business strategy. Each category carries various criteria, based on which vendors have been evaluated. The evaluation criteria considered under product offerings include the breadth of offering, delivery (based on industries that the vendors cater to, deployment models and subscriptions), features/functionality, delivery, product quality and reliability, and product differentiation. The evaluation criteria considered under business strategy include geographic footprint (on the basis of geographic presence), channel strategy and fit, vision alignment, and effectiveness of growth (on the basis of innovations, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions).

Benefits of best E-Commerce Platforms:

Here are the advantages of using the best e-commerce platforms:

Boosts promotion and marketing efforts – As stated earlier, best E-Commerce Platforms provide advanced SEO campaigns to help users raise visibility among potential customers and allow them to quickly locate the web. Also, users can use stylish concept models to enhance your branding efforts and create a better organizational identity without the aid of visual artists from outside parties.

Improves revenues – Best E-commerce platforms can increase revenue by continuing to drive more visitors to online shops, and by providing an adaptive web surfing functionality that allows users to find what they need quickly. Advanced programs also propose to customers free resources and goods which can improve up-selling and cross-selling incentives.

