Supply Chain Analytics Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

The global Supply Chain Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 9875.2 Million by 2025. Supply chain analytics completely transforms the business, particularly in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, and FMCG sector. It thus enables business and enterprise owners to land into better decisions. With the wave of digitization, having a strategic advantage turns out to be a boon for businesses; which further creates lucrative opportunities for data handling and analysis. Analytics thus enables automated data crunching at a massive scale for quick delivery on critical insights beneficial for businesses.

The driving factors for supply chain analytics industry include rising awareness among consumers and optimizing needs of consumers to cater to large demand for supply chain analytics. The rise in awareness among consumers regarding benefits of supply chain analytics emphasizes on data and forecast analysis with an objective to enhance the supply chain process.

In addition, the deployment of supply chain analytic solutions enables the customers to choose for company’s profitability and increase the market share in the long term. However, factors such as inefficacy of supplier networks, surge in cost of warehousing, variation in consumer demands, and redundancy in forecasts is likely to affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Solution Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Logistics Analytics
  • Manufacturing Analytics
  • Planning & Procurement
  • Sales & Operations Analytics
  • Visualization & Reporting

Deployment Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

End-use Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • High Technology Products
  • Others

The key players for supply chain analytics market include SAS Institute Inc, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sage Clarity Systems, MicroStrategy Inc, Oracle Corporation, Genpact Ltd, Birst Inc, Kinaxis Inc, Tata Consultancy Services and Capgemini Inc.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

