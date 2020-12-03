New Medical School Highlights Progress with Beam Signing Ceremony

Colton, CA, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — The California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM), one of California’s newest medical schools, celebrated the completion of its foundation with a beam signing event on Tuesday, September 17. Nearly 100 guests including dignitaries, faculty, staff and students, as well as CUSM’s Board of Trustees and Founder, entered the construction zone to leave their mark on the core of the university’s new building.

“We are pleased to celebrate this significant milestone for CUSM and to recognize the progress that has been made. This beam and the many signatures on it reflect the many hands and many partners who have helped to make this day possible and to ensure that CUSM will be successful in training the next generation of healthcare professionals of, by, and for this region,” said Paul Lyons, MD, Dean and President of California University of Science and Medicine.

Gathered under the cover of the three-story concrete structure, CUSM’s supporters shared their hopes for the future of the University, deep gratitude to CUSM Founder and Chair of the Board Prem Reddy, MD, and stories of CUSM’s significance to the Inland Empire. The event culminated with the opportunity for all attendees to sign a supporting steel column in the heart of the 85,000-square foot structure.

“I am so grateful for the partnerships we have built with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, our County Board of Supervisors and the esteemed legislators who have supported us in many ways,” said Dr. Reddy. “CUSM was founded with a vision to advance medicine, train exceptional physicians and improve the health of communities, especially underserved communities like our own County of San Bernardino.” Dr. Reddy is also the Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health systems with 45 hospitals in 14 states.

CUSM launched in 2018 and currently has a student body of 164 Doctor of Medicine (MD) candidates and 48 Master of Biomedical Science candidates who are pursuing their medical education at the school’s San Bernardino location until this summer, when the new campus opens in Colton, adjacent to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

“Dr. Reddy, I heard all those titles you have; the next one is dreamer and maker of dreams,” said Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, who represents CUSM and the 47th District in the California Legislature. “Knowing that you’re going to provide these opportunities for students of the Inland Empire, to come here to study medicine and to practice it in the Inland Empire, is one of the best things that anyone can do for the Inland Empire.”

Studies have shown that a majority of physicians practice medicine within 75 miles of their residency programs, and the Inland Empire area is particularly underserved when it comes to healthcare. In San Bernardino County, there are only 34.5 primary care physicians per 100,000 residents, far below the benchmark of 60 to 80 doctors per 100,000.

Senator Connie Leyva presented CUSM with a state proclamation, sharing her personal connection to Colton and her desire to see the region continue to grow, while addressing the area’s healthcare disparities.

“When we work together, we win together, and we would not be standing here today if it wasn’t for every single person in this room,” said the Senator. “I want to thank everyone for their dedication to the Inland Empire, to Colton. The fact that we will have a world-class medical school in the Inland Empire is such a blessing for all of us.”

San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert Lovingood shared his support for the new medical school. “I’ve been a witness to the Reddy family and what they mean first to the High Desert and now to what they bring to all of San Bernardino. Your generosity, your support of students. It’s incredible,” Lovingood said. “As we move forward, California can’t understate the need for the physicians that this university is going to create. I thank you Dr. Reddy and I thank your family for this opportunity.”

“The founding of CUSM is a monumental achievement that will create a lasting legacy that will benefit medicine, communities across the world and especially this community, which is its home,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, CUSM Founding Vice Chair of the Board. The state-of-the-art medical school will reflect the latest in medical education design. “Most importantly it’s not the structure, but it’s the people and learning that will happen within. A place where students grow into physicians. Where the highest levels of learning are pursued. Where medicine is advanced and where dreams will be realized.”

CUSM first-year medical student, Kylee Borger, expressed excitement over the school’s creation as a local who “practically grew up” in the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Emergency Room – not as a patient, but shadowing her mother, a registered nurse, and her father, an emergency room physician. Ms. Borger earned a Bachelor of Arts from NYU Shanghai, and a Master of Public Health from Emory University prior to entering medical school at CUSM last summer.

“Arrowhead is the place I fell in love with medicine and that ignited my desire to become a medical student,” said Borger. “CUSM shares my desire to improve the health of those in underserved communities while being advocates for the elimination of health disparities,” Borger added.

When complete, the university’s campus will be a state-of-the-art medical training facility located adjacent to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, the university’s teaching hospital. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center physicians and leaders also attended the event and ARMC Director, William L. Gilbert, spoke about his facility’s collaborative role as the university’s teaching hospital.

“Education and research are shared priorities for us at Arrowhead and at CUSM. I am so proud of what we are doing here in Colton, California. We think this will inspire others to become healthcare professionals and practice right here in San Bernardino,” said Gilbert.

“The City of Colton is very proud to be a part of the collaborative effort in supporting Dr. Reddy and the whole team. I know that the evolution of this institution will extend to other areas of medicine, such as pharmacy, nursing, psychiatry, and other medical fields. We will be there to support these future endeavors,” commented Frank Navarro, Mayor of the City of Colton

In addition to Senator Leyva, Assemblywoman Gomez Reyes, Supervisor Lovingood and Mayor Navarro, the event was attended by Supervisor Josie Gonzales; San Bernardino Community College District Board Member Frank Reyes; Colton Unified School District Board Member Dan Flores; and by representatives from Congressman Paul Cook’s office, State Senator Mike Morrell’s office, Assemblyman James Ramos’ office, San Bernardino County Medical Society, and the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, among others.

About the California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment that inspires, motivates and empowers students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015, led by a dynamic group of MD/PhD faculty members. CUSM offers a Master in Biomedical Sciences degree program and a Doctor of Medicine (MD) program to prepare its diverse student body for careers in healthcare, public service, teaching and research. Learn more at www.cusm.org.