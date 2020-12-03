HoduSoft Announced HoduBS- Voice/SMS Broadcasting Software for Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a renowned VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions provider has announced HoduBS, an advanced voice and SMS broadcasting software for businesses. This automated software is available with state-of-the-art features. Beneficial for small businesses/enterprises, the software is easy to use and can integrate very easily with existing business operations. By implementing the digital voice messaging software, companies can save up to 30%-70% cost as compared to hiring voice agents.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “We are proud to announce our HoduBS software, which is an advanced voice and SMS broadcasting software. It is an ideal way to reach out to people residing in remote areas. Using this software, one can upload his or her voice recording and schedule a voice broadcast. Companies can utilize this multi-tenant version to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to their clients. Through this software, companies can effectively run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Moreover, companies can easily communicate with their customers who do not have access to email, text messages, or social media.”

Some of the key features of HoduBS- voice and SMS broadcasting software are multi-tenant support, multilingual support, scheduling, pre-recorded messages, real-time analytics, and call tracking. HoduBS’s multi-tenant support feature allows companies to maximize the capabilities of their resources. With multilingual support feature language is no more an obstacle for companies to communicate with their customers. Scheduling feature for voice calls and SMS for customers help companies to save their valuable time, which can be used for other important tasks. By presenting pre-recorded messages to the customers as and when required, companies can enhance their employee’s productivity. The real-time analytics feature allows evaluating daily reports in real-time, which is beneficial for improving productivity. Last but not the least, the call tracking feature allows companies to track and record the call that can further be used to train their employees so that they can deliver a better customer experience.

The concerned person further described the SMS broadcasting and voice broadcasting software in detail, he said, “Our SMS broadcasting software system can be a perfect choice for companies to ensure effective communication with customers. Using this software, companies can send an SMS notification to their customers regarding an important update. Companies can simply upload their contact list, write a text message, and send a bulk message instantly or schedule it as per their convenience. The efficient SMS broadcasting solutions offered by HoduBS are helpful in running campaigns or promotional activities. The voice broadcast software can quickly and effectively send thousands of messages to the right audience. In all, the HoduBS is just the right choice for companies to drive in new business and improve performance.”

The software also has an add-on module, which is an IVR survey. The agent can transfer the call to the IVR survey once the usual communication between the customer and agent is over. The IVR survey module provides a set of automated survey questions to the customer. The IVR survey allows companies to reach large audiences and generate faster results. With real-time results from the IVR survey, companies can capture and act on customer’s feedback instantly.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft provides superior business VoIP solutions to companies all over the world. The easy-to-use and cost-effective solutions offered by HoduSoft help businesses to ease their daily operations by making communication a flawless process.

