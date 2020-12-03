Secondary Macronutrients Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2022

Chicago, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The secondary macronutrients market is projected to reach USD 37.12 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as increasing deficiencies of sulfur, magnesium, and calcium in the soil and the growing importance for higher crop yields are expected to drive the market for secondary macronutrients.

Key players in the secondary macronutrients market include Nutrien (Canada), Yara International (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), and K+S (Germany). Nufarm (Australia), Koch Industries (US), Coromandel International (Italy), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals (India), Haifa Chemicals (Israel), Sapec Agro Business (Portugal), and Kugler Company (US) are a few other key market players who also have a significant share in the secondary macronutrients market.

Target Audience:

• Manufacturers of fertilizers containing secondary macronutrients

• Fertilizer product traders, distributors, suppliers, and service providers

• Raw material suppliers and technology providers to manufacturers

• Associations and research organizations

• Agricultural institutes and universities

• Consumers, including farmers

• Government, legislative, and regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report:

This research report categorizes the secondary macronutrients market based on nutrient, formulation, application method, crop type, and region.

Based on Nutrient, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Sulfur

• Calcium

• Magnesium

Based on Formulation, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Liquid

• Dry

Based on Application Method, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Solid application

• Liquid application

Based on Crop Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Cereals & grains

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Fruits & vegetables

• Others (turf, forages, ornamental crops, stimulation crops, and sugar crops)

Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• RoW (Africa and the Middle East)

Asia Pacific is projected to be fastest-growing market for secondary macronutrients over the next five years. This is attributed to the high usage of fertilizers in countries such as China, which is the largest producer of lime, sulfur, and magnesite.