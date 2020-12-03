Future Electronics Announces Extended Franchise Sales Agreement with Infineon

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, has agreed on an immediate extension of its franchise sales agreement with Infineon.

Under the new contract, Future Electronics is now franchised to sell Infineon products in the Europe region. It was already a franchised distributor for Infineon products in Asia and the Americas, and for Infineon’s Cypress Semiconductor subsidiary worldwide.

“Future Electronics’ European division is proud to represent the strong heritage and product line that Infineon Technologies has to offer,” said Karim Yasmine, Future Electronics’ Corporate Vice President of Strategic Supplier Development. “Our mission is to Delight the Customer with best in class products and solutions as well as the industry’s highest levels of customer service. The addition of Infineon in EMEA will enhance the potent line up Future EMEA currently proudly represents.”

Future Electronics gains the opportunity to enhance their technical offering, which grows their design customer base. The Infineon product portfolio features innovations in power, automotive, security, wireless and microcontrollers, which allows Future Electronics to satisfy a larger share of its customers’ requirements, particularly in its core markets: Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Lighting, Medical, and IoT.

The forging of a global sales agreement across the Infineon and Cypress brands’ product lines also plays to Future Electronics’ unique strengths. The company operates on a unified global operation built on a platform of a single IT infrastructure that enables each of its three regional divisions – Americas, Europe and Asia – to combine design support, sales and logistics operations for any customer, no matter where an end product’s development and production take place.

“Future Electronics’ track record as a global partner for Cypress in recent years has given us the confidence to now extend the Infineon franchise to the EMEA region,” said Mathias Roettjes, Head of Distribution Partner Management (EMEA) at Infineon. “Now we are looking forward to leveraging Future Electronics’ market footprint and dedicated customer support across the complete Infineon portfolio.”

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Infineon

As a world leader in semiconductors, Infineon Technologies plays a key role in shaping a better future – with microelectronics that link the real and the digital world. The company’s semiconductors enable smart mobility, efficient energy management, and the secure capture and transfer of data. Infineon’s mission is to Make life Easier, Safer and Greener.

Future Electronics Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###