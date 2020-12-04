Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Worth $656 million – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Equipment (Medication Dispensing System, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Workflow Management), Service (Process Optimization, Facility Design), Software), Vendor – Global Forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 656 million by 2024 from USD 381 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Specialty Drug Dispensing

Growing Need to Minimize Medication Errors

Rising Patient Pool

Growing Focus on Automation to Reduce Labor Costs

Untapped Emerging Markets

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Prominent players in the central fill pharmacy automation market are ARxIUM, Inc. (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), ScriptPro (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Innovation (US), R/X Automation Solutions (US), Tension Packaging & Automation (US), Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI, US), and QMSI (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America dominated the central fill pharmacy automation market, followed by Europe, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising focus on providing value-based care to patients, increase in specialty medication dispensing, growing number of medication errors, and the need for automated systems for improved compounding and dispensing are major factors that have resulted in the increased adoption of central fill pharmacy automation equipment and services in North America.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

by product and service, pharmacy automation market is segmented into equipment, services, and software. The equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. A number of automated systems are used in facilities offering the advantages of freeing up manpower, allowing greater throughput, and increasing the number of processed prescriptions. These facilities form an indispensable tool for central fill pharmacies to improve the prescription assembly, verification, and delivery back to the pharmacy. This contributes to the large share of the segment.

Based on vendor, is segmented into equipment vendors and consulting vendors. The equipment vendors segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. This is mainly attributed to their broad product portfolio, vast geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and easy access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime).