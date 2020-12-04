Veterinary X-ray Market Worth $872 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Veterinary X-ray Market by Technology (Direct, Computed, Film), Type (Digital, Analog), Mobility (Fixed, Portable), Animal (Companion, Large Animal), Application (Trauma, Oncology, Dental), End User (Clinic, Hospital) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Veterinary X-ray Market is projected to reach USD 872 million, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in Companion Animal Population

Rising Demand for Pet Insurance With Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Growth in the Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Income Levels in Developed Economies

Untapped Emerging Markets

Browse 186 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 192 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=126397675

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The prominent players in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Onex Corporation (Canada), Sedecal (Spain), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Sound Technologies (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Examion (Germany), Konica Minolta (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Heska Corporation (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the veterinary X-ray market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017. Rising number of veterinary practices, increasing number of companion animals, and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the X-ray market in North America.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126397675

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of technology, is segmented into direct radiography (DR), computed radiography (CR), and film-based radiography systems. The computed radiography systems segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. Benefits offered by CR systems over traditional X-ray systems, resulting in a large-scale replacement of traditional film X-ray systems, is the major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.

Based on the type of animal, is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, growing demand for pet insurance, and technological advancements in imaging modalities for small companion animals.