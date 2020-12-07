Global Particle Therapy Market Worth $1,349 million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global particle therapy market is projected to reach USD 1,349 million by 2023 from USD 865 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The particle therapy market comprises several stakeholders such as particle therapy product manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, healthcare service providers, and research institutes. The demand side of this market is characterized by the increasing awareness about minimally invasive cancer treatment options and the global rise in the prevalence of cancer.

Growth in the Proton Therapy market is primarily driven by factors such as the various advantages offered by particle therapy over photon therapy, growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.

The Geographical Landscape of the Proton Therapy Include:

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue generating regions in the Proton Therapy. China and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of cancer, and rising acceptance of particle therapy procedures and devices are also driving the growth of this regional market.

Synchrotrons are used to accelerate both protons and heavy ions such as carbon and hydrogen. The growth of the synchrotrons segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of research activities as well as the increasing investments in the development of synchrotron facilities.

The large share of the proton therapy segment can be attributed to factors such as the high degree of precision, shorter treatment time, and reduced side-effects associated with proton therapy as compared to conventional photon therapies using X-rays. Other factors such as the increasing research activities in the field of radiation oncology using proton therapy systems, rising number of proton therapy centers, and longer equipment lifespan of proton therapy (30 years or more) in comparison to photon therapy (10 years) are expected to support the growth of this market in the coming years.

The introduction of small footprint single-room particle therapy centers is further promoting the adoption of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer in small-scale hospitals. Factors driving the growth of the treatment applications segment include the growing number of cancer patients globally, increasing government initiatives (aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced Radiotherapy systems), and the increasing availability of funding for the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) are the major players operating in the particle therapy market. Other players in this market include Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), ProTom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy Plc. (UK), and Danfysik A/S (Denmark).