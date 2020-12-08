Local Collective HQ is Pleased to Launch its Newest Location

Frisco, TX, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The internet and technology, in general, have fundamentally transformed the world we live in. A huge part of this has been changing the way that we work. Gone are the days where everybody worked a 9 to 5 office job. More of us are working from home or for ourselves, and this creates a greater need for working spaces that reflect these new lifestyles. If you work for yourself or have a remote employer, you might already utilize coworking spaces as part of your routine.

Coworking spaces are a godsend for many self-employed freelancers and remote workers. While working from home offers incredible flexibility and freedom, some people find it stifling or boring. They miss the buzz and activity that comes from working at an office or a workspace. Furthermore, not everybody likes to associate their home with their job. Some people want to separate the two as much as possible. While you can head down to your local library or café to work, these environments aren’t always ideal. Background noise can be an issue, and it often feels awkward to sit in a café all day typing when all you’ve done is bought a coffee.

This is why coworking spaces and private offices are on the rise. Local Collective HQ is thrilled to be part of this trend. Our aim is to create intimate coworking spaces that can cater to the needs of you and your colleagues. We create flexible, versatile working environments that can be adapted to any application. Whether you need to host a meeting, spread out across the floor, or need a desk to yourself, Local Collective HQ’s locations are exactly what you’re looking for. We offer memberships for our private offices, communal workspaces, and meeting spaces on a monthly basis. Our locations can be found in Saint Paul, MN and Frisco, TX.

We’re also very pleased to announce that we are opening a new location. This is part of our aim to make quality coworking spaces accessible to as many people as possible across the USA. Demand for these spaces continues to grow, and we’re optimistic that this trend isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. Whether you’re an executive, small business owner, freelancer, or something in between, coworking spaces are for you! If you have any questions about our new location or would like to check it out for yourself, please feel free to visit our website at www.localcollectivehq.com. You can also contact us directly with any queries that aren’t answered on our site. Send us an email at info@localcollectivehq.com, or call us at 651-395-7606.