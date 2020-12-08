Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market – Key Players and Business Strategies Adopted by Them

The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is driven by factors such as the rise in incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops, and the global increase in risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed.

Key players in the agricultural adjuvants market include Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark). Product innovation, expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, disinvestments, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other leading players in the agricultural adjuvants include BIOMIN (Austria), Impextraco (Belgium), Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Global Nutritech (Turkey), and Alltech (US) .

Cargill (US) is involved in manufacturing and marketing of food, agricultural, financial & industrial, and animal nutrition & protein products. The company offers feed ingredients through the animal nutrition business segment. Cargill’s animal nutrition segment provides mycotoxin binders and modifiers through its brand Promote and its subsidiary Provimi (Netherlands), for poultry, swine, beef cattle, dairy cattle, and aquatic animals. The company operates across 70 countries with R&D centers in Europe, North America, and Latin America that provide services in various countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East to improve its global presence significantly.

ADM (US) Archer Daniels Midland Company produces food & beverage ingredients, feed ingredients, industrial ingredients, and biofuels. The company operates through five segments—agricultural services, oilseeds processing, corn processing, wild flavors and specialty ingredients, and others. It offers mycotoxin control products under the corn processing segment. It operates in more than 170 countries, globally, and has 44 innovation centers, around 500 crop procurement facilities, and 270 food & feed ingredient manufacturing facilities. It is present across Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, South America, and North America. The company operates its business through several subsidiaries, such as Golden Peanut Company (US), ADM do Brazil LTDA (Brazil), Wild Flavors (US), and ADM Hamburg AG (Germany).

Bayer (Germany) is a global science-based company operating in the healthcare and agriculture. The company operates through five segments—pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, animal health, and all other segment. The company offers mycotoxin binders & modifiers through its animal health segment for both livestock and companion animals. Bayer operates in 90 countries across Africa, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. The major subsidiaries of the company are Monsanto (US), Bayer Limited (Ireland), Bayer Corporation (US), and Bayer Animal Health GmbH (Germany).

