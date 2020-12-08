Baby Food Packaging Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 08, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Baby Food Packaging Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global baby food packaging market is estimated to touch USD 81.31 billion by 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The demand for baby food products is expected to increase significantly owing to the rising number of working professionals.

Key Players:

Bericap

Hindustan National Glass & Industries

Tata Tinplate Company of India

Tetra Pak

Cascades

Flexible Packaging Corp

Hood Packaging Corp

AptarGroup

Bemis Company

MeadWestvaco Corporation

EsselPropack Limited

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-baby-food-packaging-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Packaging plays a vital role in product development. Continuous product development and innovation in materials & design are expected to fuel the demand further. Growing demand for biodegradable materials for packaging offers a huge opportunity for market players. Considering the growing demand for such paper. For instance Square Baby introduced cold chain packaging products specially made for infant foods. This newly introduced paper is recyclable.

Paperboard packaging along with thin wall packaging is gaining traction among manufacturers as it offers easy safe and lightweight packaging solutions. In addition, paperboard provides longer shelf life to the product. Increasing demand for such materials is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Liquid carton packaging, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. North America held the largest market share, in 2018, and it is expected to grow with a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Asia Pacific is likely to grow with the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Metal

Glass

Rigid Plastic

Liquid Cartons

Paperboard Packaging

Application Outlook:

Dried Food

Prepared Food

Milk Formula

Regional Insights:

North America occupied the largest share with a revenue of USD 20.09 billion, in 2018. Increasing demand for packaged baby food in countries such as the United States and Canada is attributing to the growth of North America. Mexico, buoyed by increasing per capita income coupled with changing consumers’ lifestyles, is likely to contribute significantly to North America’s growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for baby food products in emerging countries such as China, Bangladesh and India is driving the growth of this region. Moreover, the presence of key players in China and Japan, and the use of advanced food processing technologies are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark