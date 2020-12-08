Stretchable Conductive Material Market Outlook, Business Opportunities & Forecast Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 08, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Stretchable Conductive Material Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global stretchable conductive material market size was valued at USD 434.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 25.7%. Stretchable conductive material/devices have gained much popularity in recent years due to the emergence of new technology fields such as stretchable electronics, intelligent robotics and wearable devices.

Key Players:

Dupont & Co

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M)

Chasm Technologies

S. Research Nanomaterials

Rajasthan Electric Industries

Advanced Nano Products

Applied Nanotech

Indium Corporation

Vorbeck Materials

Growth Drivers:

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of stretchable conductive material market includes growth in use of stretchable conductors and developments in design in consumer electronics. Additionally, factors such as use of materials and assembly techniques and enhancement in operational speed due to miniature size of electronic products propel the stretchable conductive material market during the forecast period. However, less lifespan of stretchable circuits and consumption of time and laborious manufacturing process are some restraining factors for market growth.

At the commercial level, the global stretchable conductive material market thrives on engineered functional ink formulations for printed electronics. With much developing and advancement in flexible large-area electronics such as flexible displays and sensors, the market growth witnesses a trajectory path during the forecast period. Thus, the market dynamics and driving factors result into a healthy CAGR growth during the assessment period.

Product Outlook:

Graphene

Carbon Nanotube

Silver

Copper

Application Outlook:

Wearables

Biomedicals

Photovoltaics

Cosmetics

Wearables application segments anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for wearable device.

Regional Insights:

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global stretchable conductive material market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market in terms of market size. APAC regions are likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in number of players and high number of wearables& biomedical applications.

